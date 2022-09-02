Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Purewal is wanted on a Canada wide warrant after disappearing ahead of a sentencing hearing for his role in a kidnapping in Richmond last fall. (Vancouver Police photo)

Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Purewal is wanted on a Canada wide warrant after disappearing ahead of a sentencing hearing for his role in a kidnapping in Richmond last fall. (Vancouver Police photo)

B.C. kidnapper wanted on Canada-wide warrant disappears ahead of sentencing

Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has disappeared after breaching conditions related to his release from custody on a kidnapping charge.

Vancouver Police are searching for Arjun Singh Purewal, a 25-year-old man who plead guilty to kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in Richmond last fall. Purewal was scheduled for sentencing next month.

Police describe Purewal as South Asian, about 5’9 and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Purewal is considered to be dangerous. Anyone who sees Purewal or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows invited to ‘Have your say’ about proposed new ridings
Next story
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids

Just Posted

KEEPS is offering an all-ages open house showing how to determine whether a stream is healthy. (KEEPS/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge conservation group hosts ‘In Your Wildest Steams’

The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows invited to ‘Have your say’ about proposed new ridings

Maple Ridge Chorus performed at Glow Maple Ridge last year and held their first post-pandemic indoor concert for the public in May. (Maple Ridge Choral Society Facebook/The News)
Maple Ridge singing group looking for new members as they begin their fall season

MP Marc Dalton congratulated winners of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Awards. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows residents honoured for contributions