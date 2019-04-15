In this Dec. 5, 2016 photo, long-tail boats sit near a small beach on Ko Phi Phi Leh, an island off the southwestern coast of Thailand. (AP Photo/Courtney Bonnell)

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

A Canadian tourist has died in Thailand after falling from a popular zipline on Saturday, according to a local media report.

The Bangkok Post says the 25-year-old man fell from the Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai province in the late morning.

Social media posts appear to suggest the man is from Trail, B.C.

The outlet says that after the man was released from the start of the zipline, the cable disconnected and he fell to the creek below.

A spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that a Canadian died in Thailand, but declined to give further details for privacy reasons.

The Bangkok Post says the man’s father is on his way to Thailand to repatriate his son’s body.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive
Next story
Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Just Posted

Civil forfeiture proceeds fund crime-prevention programs in Maple Ridge

MLA announces money for restorative justice and crime-prevention programs.

Plan for one-acre lots in east Maple Ridge gets first reading

Proposal rejected by previous council

VIDEO: Hundreds attend second Rally for Ridge protest in Maple Ridge

Volunteers sign up to help with NDP MLA recall campaign

Maple Ridge Scout group plants hundreds of trees at Whonnock Lake

1st Laity View Scouts planted the trees Saturday morning

Pets: Singing the black cat blues

A long history of negative images and crazy stories.

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Learn to be safe on the water

Boating safety course in Pitt Meadows

5 to start your day

Gas prices hit North American record, effort to recall two MLAs over homelessness grows, and more

B.C. MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Most Read