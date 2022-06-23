The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Whistler stabbing

22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty is facing charges for the fatal stabbing of Henry Garcia Molina

The Integrated Homicide Team has arrested a man in connection to a 2021 fatal stabbing in Whistler.

On June 22, 2022, with assistance from E Division Major Crime’s integrated surveillance team and support from the Richmond RCMP, IHIT investigators arrested 22-year-old Dedaar Jhooty.

Jhooty has been charged with manslaughter for his involvement in the stabbing of 26-year-old Henry Garcia Molina.

Molina died in the early morning hours of August 14, 2021 at the Whistler Medical Clinic from stab wounds.

“Henry Garcia Molina’s death was a shock to his family and the Whistler community,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT, “we hope that this arrest provides some closure and solace to his family.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Prince George sues insurance company for not covering pandemic business losses
Next story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted

Just Posted

More than 450 students at Eric Langton elementary learned about Indigenous dance and sport during a fun-filled day in honour of Indigenous Peoples Day. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Hundreds celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at Maple Ridge school

The Ridge Meadows RCMP has a new mental health unit. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP have new mental health unit

Architects drawing from Integra depicting new rental apartments on Edge Street. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council approves new 209-unit rental development

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie spent time in Maple Ridge talking about her report released by her office in December called Hidden and Invisible: Seniors Abuse and Neglect in British Columbia. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Seniors abuse under-reported says B.C. Seniors Advocate at Maple Ridge event