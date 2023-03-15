Police say a man has been charged in the murder of Richard “Blair” Young, whose body was found near the summit of the Malahat in March 2017 (Submitted/VicPD)

Police say a man has been charged in the murder of Richard “Blair” Young, whose body was found near the summit of the Malahat in March 2017 (Submitted/VicPD)

B.C. man charged in cold case murder after senior killed, $30K in savings spent

Senior’s body was found on the Malahat in 2017

A Victoria man has been charged in connection with a cold case murder, say local police.

Richard “Blair” Young, age 72, was found dead on the Malahat in 2017. Now, a Victoria Police Department news release says Joseph “Bob” Gelineau was arrested by officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

Young has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains, said the release, and he remains in custody.

On Feb. 15, 2017, VicPD notified the public that Young was missing and that his family had not heard from him for over a week. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) took over the investigation and worked with VicPD investigators.

The investigation into his disappearance continued until March 2, 2017, when Blair’s body was located on the Malahat.

After Young’s disappearance, police told media in 2019 that his banking and credit card information was used fraudulently across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, with spending totalling more than $30,000.

“Joseph ‘Bob’ Gelineau’s arrest and appearance before the court brings to a close many of VIIMCU and VicPD’s investigative efforts,” said the release. “Further details about this investigation cannot be shared at this time as the matter is now before the courts.”

RELATED: 2017 death deemed a murder; suspicious $30,000 spent after Victoria man disappeared

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Repair Cafe comes to Maple Ridge library on Saturday

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Burrards are offering free lacrosse sessions for local girls of all ages in order to encourage them to try the country’s official national summer sport. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows girls invited to try lacrosse for free

Members of the Ridge Meadows Quilters Guild will be at the March 18 Repair Cafe to assist with any quilt projects. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Repair Cafe comes to Maple Ridge library on Saturday

Adam Carr, 41, is wanted by police. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Police searching for wanted Maple Ridge man

Members of the Lansdowne Fryers team and the Teamsters competed against one another at the FIRST LEGO League Challenge BC/Yukon Championship on March 11. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: LEGO and science come together at Maple Ridge School

Pop-up banner image