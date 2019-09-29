B.C. man Justin Kyllo, 51, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in an accident in Tanzania, where he was taking part in an event where participants paraglide off the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. (Justin Kyllo/Facebook)

B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

Justin Kyllo was the owner of a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver

A B.C. man has died in an accident in Tanzania, where he was taking part in an event where participants paraglide off the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

A tweet by Tanzania Parks, the agency that manages the African nation’s 16 national parks, says tourist Justin Kyllo, 51, died Saturday morning after an accident on the mountain at Stella Point.

Kyllo was the owner of Smoke and Bones BBQ, a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver, B.C., which posted on Facebook earlier this month that Kyllo and his wife, Cheryl, would be taking part in the annual Wings Of Kilimanjaro charity event.

The event’s website says participants ascend Kilimanjaro’s 5,895-metre peak and paraglide back down in order to raise money for community projects in Tanzania.

A person who answered the phone at the restaurant Sunday said the family is asking for privacy and isn’t commenting right now.

Global Affairs Canada says in an email that consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
City worker dead after accident in Vancouver
Next story
Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Just Posted

Giving the gift of literacy to students in SD42

The Meadowridge Rotary Club will be handing out 1,200 Usborne dictionaries

Western Canada’s finest stand-up coming to Maple Ridge

Comedy Night Triple Bill - Best of the West takes place Sat. Oct. 5 at the ACT Arts Centre

Friday was last shift at Hammond Cedar for many

Century-old Maple Ridge mill scheduled to close in October

Flames win big over Surrey Knights

Amsler leads Maple Ridge in six-point night

Culture Days free family activities on Saturday

Maple Ridge celebreates culture days.

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

Justin Kyllo was the owner of a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver

City worker dead after accident in Vancouver

The RCMP and WorkSafeBC are also probing the incident.

Forgotten lottery ticket was worth $250,000

Several months after buying a ticket, Langley couple finally checked to see if it was a winner

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed-killer sabotage claimed in B.C. blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

Most Read