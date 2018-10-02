B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

A B.C. couple who own a pair of cheetahs in the West Kootenay are speaking to the Environmental Appeal Board this week, in hopes of getting back the right to own the African cats.

A five-day hearing is underway this week for Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay – one year after a decision made under the provincial Wildlife Act denied their application to possess the two cheetahs.

Pfeifer has owned the cheetahs for five years. Him and partner Carol Plato made international headlines back in 2015 when one of the animals escaped and was spotted roaming along a highway near Kootenay Bay.

To this day, it’s not known where that cheetah is.

READ MORE: Cheetah on the loose near southeastern B.C.’s Crawford and Kootenay bays

Black Press Media has reached out to Pfeifer and Plato for comment.

In 2016, the couple was charged with possessing an alien species without a permit, but the charge was dropped in 2017.

The hearing is expected to wrap up Friday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
#PMvotes2018: Former Katzie chief running for Pitt Meadows council
Next story
Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Just Posted

#PMvotes2018: Pitt Meadows residents pack all-candidates meeting

Residents turned away as venue fills up

#PMvotes2018: Former Katzie chief running for Pitt Meadows council

Susan Miller said she knows the city well

A painting from the heart for a good soul of Maple Ridge

Artist captures Pete in a portrait

News Views: Newspapers

A reminder not just of how much times have changed, but how much good work is still being done.

Police dog in training in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP officer talks about how to create a good police dog

Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

UBC Thunderbirds, Grindstone foundation celebrate World Girls’ Hockey Weekend

Event assists foundation, which ensures no girl is left on the sidelines due to financial barriers.

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Lower Mainland

Jeffrey Goddard residing in Surrey under surveillance, 23 court-ordered conditions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Most Read