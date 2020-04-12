A video posted to Twitter shows a man spitting on elevator buttons in his Vancouver condo building. (Marie Hui/Twitter)

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

A Vancouver man seen on camera spitting onto elevator buttons in his condo has apologized.

The video, posted Friday (April 10), appears to show a man spitting on the elevator buttons just before leaving. The clip went viral with over 500 replies and nearly 1,000 retweets as of Sunday morning.

In a statement provided by his lawyer, the man said he spit during a “momentary fit of anger” caused by a dispute with his building’s strata council.

“I am horrified at my own actions which are reprehensible and inexcusable,” the man said.

“I am employed, have never had any issues with law enforcement and am otherwise a good, law-abiding citizen. I can’t explain my own actions in this situation.”

The man went on to say he knew an apology would not be enough and that he would seek counseling and make a donation to the strata council to “to more than cover the cost of extra sanitation required and to reassure other residents that I never intended to harm anyone.”

The man said the incident took place eight days ago and he continues to have no COVID-19 symptoms and has otherwise been following physical distancing guidelines.

“There is really no way to make this right. All I can do is express how sorry I am that this happened and to assure nothing like this will ever happen again.”

READ MORE: Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 a ‘failure of early warning’ for Canada, intelligence expert says
Next story
‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Just Posted

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

LETTER: Maple Ridge dog walker pissed with discarded poop bags

Understanding people’s worries around COVID, this dog walker suggests gloves or staying home

IN IT TOGETHER: Keeping the faith will make us all stronger in the end

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

Coroner and RCMP at rural Maple Ridge home Saturday night

Police are expecting to continue their investigation through the night and into Sunday

Northern B.C. town builds camp on outskirt of town for homeless population

Smithers Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people

Northern B.C. singer debuts COVID-19 video asking people to ‘Flatten out the Curve’

Smithers artist Mark Perry’s video “Flatten out the Curve” features dancers from around the world

B.C. man filmed spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says actions were ‘reprehensible’

Man said he spit in a moment of rage due to an ongoing dispute with condo strata council

‘He would be so proud’: 40 years on, the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on

Terry Fox started his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research on April 12, 1980

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Truckers and other essential border crossers are exempt from the 14-day quarantine

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Most Read