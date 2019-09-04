A North Okanagan man had a baseball thrown at his windshield on his commute home Tuesday evening. (Submitted Photo)

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

North Okanagan commuters are being cautioned after a baseball was thrown into a vehicle’s windshield on Highway 97A.

An Enderby man was driving home from work in Vernon Tuesday evening when glass suddenly shattered into his face, sending him to the hospital.

“Someone’s throwing baseballs from their vehicle at oncoming traffic,” Kenny Hamilton warned online. “My stepdad just had one come through his front windshield and it blasted glass everywhere. He didn’t see who it was but at least he’s OK.”

Hamilton’s dad was north of Armstrong, in Spallumcheen, just past Brown International Services, when the incident occurred, around 6:45 p.m.

“It didn’t come right through the window but it did make a small hole,” Hamilton said.

“He wears glasses as well, so that protected him a bit still managed get some in his eye.”

The man was able to drive himself to the hospital and he reported the incident to the police.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: Body recovered on shoreline 30 km south of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Armstrong Lions Vision Centre staying put: IHA

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seven times more opioid prescriptions in Canada and U.S. than Sweden: study

Just Posted

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Three fire calls over long weekend in Maple Ridge

Firefighters called to townhouse, car and shed fires

Police watch for school-zone speeders

Back to school, cops ensuring Maple Ridge motorists stop when school buses stop

Busy road works this year in Maple Ridge

City says weather has been good for construction

New school safety notification system in Maple Ridge district

‘Lockdown’ joined by new terms like ‘Shelter in Place’

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

New signs aim to ease gridlock at train crossings with details on incoming trains

$3.8 million Railway Crossing Information System set to launch at six locations in mid-September

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

Abbotsford teen was victim of fatal car crash in Chilliwack

Candle-lit vigil held at skate park across from Yale Secondary School

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Rainbow crosswalk rejected for Chilliwack’s downtown

Several councillors said the project was dividing rather than unifying the community

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

Most Read