Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)

B.C. man loses appeal in 1983 conviction for murder of toddler cousin

B.C. Court of Appeal rules on historic murder case

B.C.’s top court has dismissed the appeal of a Bella Coola First Nation man convicted for the killing of his toddler cousin in the 1980s.

Phillip Tallio was 17 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 22-month-old cousin Delavina Mack, who court has heard had been sexually assaulted in a home in the northern community of Bella Coola.

Nine days into the trial, Tallio pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Tallio, now 54, has said in court that he wasn’t aware of the implications of the plea agreement his trial lawyer had him sign when he was a teenager.

In 2017, B.C.’s Court of Appeal agreed to hear his case. He was released on bail in 2020, after spending 37 years behind bars.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crime

Previous story
UPDATE: Roll-over crash on Highway 1 in Langley cleared

Just Posted

Drop-in activities such as group fitness and gymnasium would also be restarting at the recreation centre. (Black Press Media file)
Pitt Meadows recreation centre to resume normal hours starting September

Hands Up! opens on Sept. 10, the 117th anniversary of Miner’s Maple Ridge robbery. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Innovative immersive Billy Miner train robbery experience at museum in Maple Ridge

The team has secured a spot among the top five competing for the championship. (Ridge Meadows Baseball/Special to The News)
Royals to play in Bantam AA provincial championship

Property crimes in Pitt Meadows in 2021 until end of July, have already surpassed those in 2020. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
July saw increased crime in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows