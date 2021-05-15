Astra Zeneca vaccine waits for injection in a Feb. 3, 2021 file photo. A Langley man has become the second B.C. resident to suffer a blood clot following an injection. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

B.C. man required emergency surgery after AstraZeneca vaccination

Shaun Mulldoon suffered ‘massive blood clot’ after jab

A Langley father of two required emergency surgery for a blood clot after he was given an injection of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

In a social media post, Shaun Mulldoon described how he ended up requiring emergency surgery after the vaccination to remove a “massive blood clot.”

Mulldoon said he began having stomach pains about 10 days after his vaccination, and after several days of pain, and two visits to his family doctor, he required two emergency operations.

“Seventeen days after my vaccine [I] ended up going into emergency surgery to remove over six feet of my small intestine,” Mulldon said.

More was removed two days later.

“My surgeon told me it was very close,” Mulldoon said.

”I really wish they had let us know what “worse case scenario” might look like,” Mulldoon commented.

He remains in hospital.

“If you get Astra and do not feel 100 per cent, get yourself to emergency immediately!” he advised.

READ ALSO: Saskatchewan confirms 1st case of post-vaccine blood clots, patient recovering

Fraser Health Authority declined to comment on the case, citing patient confidentiality.

On Friday, May 13, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed there has been a second case of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) linked to the AstraZenecavaccine in B.C.

The person affected was described as a man in his 40’s who was in stable condition after receiving treatment in the Fraser Health region.

READ ALSO: Family doctors say they can answer vaccine questions, after Trudeau recommends them

More than two million Canadians got AstraZeneca for their first jab.

Since then, Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan said they would reserve remaining doses for second shots due to limited supply.

Ontario paused its use over concerns about blood clots.

There have been at least 18 other confirmed cases of VITT in Canada and three people have died.

