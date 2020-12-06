(Kamloops This Week)

(Kamloops This Week)

B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

  • Dec. 6, 2020 3:00 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops man who was busted with a loaded handgun after showing the weapon off to an employee at a North Kamloops hotel has been ordered to spend four years in a federal penitentiary.

Dusty Rintoul was sentenced on Thursday (Dec. 3) after earlier pleading guilty to charges of possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Court heard the 35-year-old walked into the manager’s officer at Northbridge Hotel and Suites, in the 300-block of Tranquille Rd., at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2019, telling the employee he’d “acquired some new toys.”

Rintoul unzipped his jacket and pulled a black handgun out of a satchel, then inquired about renting a room. The employee called police after Rintoul left.

About 90 minutes later, Mounties spotted Rintoul at the McDonald’s restaurant on Fortune Drive, where he was arrested. A subsequent search turned up a small amount of drugs and a loaded .22-calibre pistol, which had been reported stolen months earlier in Alberta.

Rintoul has been in custody since his arrest. Defence lawyer John Gustafson asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley to weigh the difficulty of spending the COVID-19 pandemic behind bars while sentencing Rintoul.

“The court ought to consider the effect of COVID on inmates,” he said. “It’s a fact a pandemic of this type is harder on inmates than the greater population. This leads to increased fear and lesser access to programming.”

Gustafson said Rintoul had a “very turbulent upbringing,” but has used his time behind bars in recent months to obtain his GED.

In addition to the four-year prison sentence, Dley also ordered Rintoul to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database. After being given credit for time served, Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years to spend in federal custody.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 cases hit new records as Tam urges perseverance, promises vaccine on the way

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

guns

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Just Posted

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: People should come first, over taxes

Maple Ridge should not be looking at tax increase during the pandemic

The GLOW Maple Ridge Holiday Ornament Photo Contest runs until Thursday, Dec. 24. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Holiday traditions celebrated with Maple Ridge ornament photo contest

Residents are being asked to submit photos of their favourite ornaments and decorations

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Taxpayer calls for a reality check on proposed tax hike

Maple Ridge ponders raising property taxes, writer suggests council take 6 months off without pay

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation needs participants for a Christmas card exchange for isolated seniors in need. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)
Programs benefit those in need for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation

Participants needed for Christmas cards for seniors and an online trivia night

On one of his regular bike rides around the region, Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley captured this picture – highlighting strong shadows – on and around the Fraser River and Golden Ears Bridge, from a vantage point at Osprey Village in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Cool temperatures and cloud over make for stunning view

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Horgan says the election promise to provide COVID-19 recovery benefit dollars to British Columbia families and individuals will be the focus of Monday’s return to the legislature for a brief session. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says COVID-19 relief promise top priority of short B.C. legislature session

NDP landed a decisive victory in the Oct. 24 provincial election, securing 57 of the legislature’s 87 seats

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Sept. 10, 2020 — In the photo is a W.L. McLeod student wearing a mask in a school bus, on his first day back-to-school. This year, due to COVID-19, students will have a different year than most. The President of B.C. Teachers’ Federation told Black Press Sept. 9, that she had a lot of mixed feeling about how ready the education system is for students to be coming back-to-school. Meanwhile, Libby Hart, Principal of W.L. Mcleod Elementary School in Vanderhoof said,” We know some of the families are still unsure, but most of our families have been great in connecting with us and talking to us.” Photos continued on Page 7. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘Significant’ changes coming to Fraser Health school exposure notices

Surrey superintendent tweeted there will be 3 letters sent out to a school community

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

Most Read