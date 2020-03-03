Langford Mayor Stew Young avoided shaking hands with Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality at a federal announcment in Langford Monday. He’s taking it as a preventative meausre against the spread of Coronavirus. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

Langford Mayor Stew Young took extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during a recent encounter with a federal minister Monday.

Young and city staff avoided shaking hands with Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, during a rental housing announcement in Langford.

“If we don’t shake hands, it’s not meant to say that I don’t like you,” Young said. “As politicians we shake a lot of hands. The idea that it’s rude has gotta stop. It’s okay and it’s not an insult. You don’t have to touch everyone you greet.”

Young said that the City has given recommendations to their staff on how to deal first-hand with the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

A new page on their city website outlines key reminders from the World Health Organization (WHO), which includes washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face and staying at least a metre away from someone who is coughing or sneezing.

READ MORE: Washington state coronavirus that killed 6 not yet showing up in B.C.

ALSO READ: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Black Press Media reached out to the West Shore municipalities to see how they are dealing with COVID-19 with city staff. View Royal, Metchosin and Highlands say they are following WHO suggestions, but aren’t taking any extra precautions. Colwood was not immediately available to comment.

“I think the risk right now of spreading the coronavirus in our communities right now is low … but it’s reasonable for us to think about [not shaking hands],” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “Let’s keep our germs to ourselves right now.”

The ninth case of coronavirus was confirmed in B.C., as announced by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) on Tuesday. The patient is a man in his 50s who recently returned to Canada from Iran.

Currently, he’s in isolation at home with support from public health teams. His case is unrelated to previous cases.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Class action lawsuit filed against largest seniors care provider in B.C.
Next story
Man collides with Vancouver police vehicles several times, suffers ‘serious injuries’

Just Posted

Finance minister in Pitt Meadows next week

MP Marc Dalton meet and greet this Wednesday

Young, athletic SRT basketball team slams its way into provincials

Squad will face off against best in B.C. at Langley’s Event Centre March 4 to 7

More homes sold but fewer on the market

Maple Ridge condo prices up four per cent in a month

VIDEO: Country music star Madeline Merlo shares her ‘experience’ with Nashville tornado

The artist hails from Maple Ridge

LOOKING BACK: Maple Ridge bids adieu to its Trail Boss

Recounting many of Bill Archibald’s accomplishments through his vast paper trail

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Surveillance footage shows missing New Westminster mom in Queensborough

Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen Feb. 24 in New Westminster

Man collides with Vancouver police vehicles several times, suffers ‘serious injuries’

Independent Investigations Office deployed to determine what role officers’ actions may have played

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Most Read