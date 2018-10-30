City of Nanaimo mayoral candidates Don Hubbard, left, Ray Farmere and Leonard Krog at a debate earlier this month. Krog won in a landslide but Farmere is asking for a recount. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

A candidate who finished a distant last in this month’s municipal election wants a recount.

Ray Farmere, who ran for mayor of the City of Nanaimo, has applied to the courts for a judicial recount of the election results. The case was in court in Nanaimo on Tuesday morning.

Leonard Krog won with 20,040 votes and is mayor-elect, to be sworn in next week. Don Hubbard was runner-up with 6,802 votes and Farmere garnered 365 votes.

Farmere told the court that a viewing screen at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre seemed to show irregularities with his vote count.

Krog as well as City of Nanaimo chief election officer Sheila Gurrie both spoke in court today. Gurrie said Farmere’s application doesn’t meet the threshold for an application for a recount.

The judge said the case came to his desk just this morning, so he needed more time to review it. The case is set to resume later this afternoon.

RELATED: Mayoral candidates debate their visions for leadership in Nanaimo

RELATED: Third mayoral candidate comes forward in Nanaimo

More to come.

Previous story
BREAKING: RCMP respond to reported assault in Albion industrial area
Next story
A look at what may be Abbotsford’s most dedicated Halloween house

Just Posted

BREAKING: RCMP respond to reported assault in Albion industrial area

Man seen lying on the ground, handcuffed.

Ensemble 2018 coming to the ACT in Maple Ridge

Exhibiton and sale promises something for everyone

Maple Ridge continues cat spay and neuter program

Intake of cats at SPCA Maple Ridge branch declined by 28.5%

Second book published by teen author from Maple Ridge

The Trio is the second book in Leanne Van Dongen’s Showtime series

Letter: ‘Empathy has led to enablement’

‘Anita Place campers want to be left alone to do as they please.’

Moms thrill at Maple Ridge Halloween event

Flash mob to Michael Jackson’s thriller.

A look at what may be Abbotsford’s most dedicated Halloween house

Mark Latten says just about everything is handmade and it takes five people seven hours to set up

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

VIDEO: Vessel catches fire on Fraser River

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as a demolition crew was taking an old vessel apart

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Most Read