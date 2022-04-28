Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

B.C. MLAs recommend moving to new provincial police force

Committee wants mental health supports as part of 9-1-1

B.C.’s patchwork of RCMP and municipal police forces should “transition to a new B.C. provincial police service,” amalgamating police services on a regional basis, an all-party committee of MLAs recommends.

After hundreds of submissions, the committee recommended a significant increase in mental health services, integrated into the province’s 9-1-1 emergency response system.

“Police have become the default first responders to mental health and other complex social issues due to a lack of alternatives and supports,” Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, deputy chair, said as the report was tabled in the B.C. legislature April 28. “Significant investments into a continuum of response, as well as increased co-ordination and integration across sectors, are needed.”

The committee also recommends a single civilian oversight system for police, and a “fair and equitable shared funding model for municipalities.” Currently B.C. has a police complaint commission, an independent investigator for police-involved deaths and injuries, and a system of funding for RCMP detachments based on the size of the community.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said his ministry is already working with police leadership, oversight bodies, mental health groups and Indigenous communities on the issues raised in the report. Consultation meetings will begin on the specific recommendations in late summer, he said.

“The committee’s recommendations to reform B.C.’s Police Act are based on extensive analysis and input and reflect today’s challenges, including addressing systemic racism, mental health, and harm reduction,” Farnworth said.

RELATED: B.C.’s integrated homicide team called in after shooting

RELATED: Surrey approved to replace RCMP with city force

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed

Just Posted

A Maple Ridge cycle park will memorialize Jordan McIldoon, who was killed during a mass shooting incident in Las Vegas in 2017. (Special to the News)
New Maple Ridge bike park will honour victim of 2017 Vegas mass shooting

Tina Clelland has been part of the Ridge Meadows Home Show, and specifically the Body, Mind, Spirit Psychic Fair, for years. She will be giving readings and leading a few lectures during the 2022 event. (Special to The News)
Readings back with psychic fair in Maple Ridge

Gabriel Procyk has been traded to the Maple Ridge Burrards. (UMass Men’s Lacrosse/Special to The News)
Burrards trade sniper McIntosh in deal with Adanacs

Helen Kathleen Mussallem, the daughter of Solomon Mussallem – a former mayor and founder of Haney Garage. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge nurse credited for turning nursing into a revered career