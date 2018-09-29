Breastfeeding mothers raise their fingers to show many children they’re breastfeeding at the annual Breastfeeding Challenge Saturday at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market. - Carli Berry/Capital News

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Breastfeeding mothers united in Kelowna this morning to end the stigma around feeding their children in public.

Organizer Lisa Ford said the annual event at at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market for the past six years by Kelowna Community Resources.

“It is really is about having the people here to raise awareness,” she said. “It’s important because number one it’s a kickoff to World Breastfeeding Week which is Oct. 1 to 7, and it’s important because women are still not meeting breastfeeding goals.”

“In a world filled with inequity, crises and poverty, breastfeeding is the foundation of lifelong good health for babies and mothers. As such, this year’s slogan of World Breastfeeding Week is: “Breastfeeding: The Foundation of Life.” Breastfeeding helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms, ensures food security for infants and young children, and thus helps to bring people and nations out of the hunger and poverty cycle. Protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding is vital to a more sustainable world,” according to a KCR news release said.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s annual Breastfeeding Challenge aims to end stigma

Around 40 mothers allowed their children to latch on including Laura Haslam with her one-year-old daughter Juliette.

She said she hasn’t really faced stigma around breastfeeding and found people are often likely to support her or offer her a chair.

Nursing mother Laura Haslam holds up a finger with other mothers as she nurses one-year-old Juliette at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

