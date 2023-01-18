THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

B.C. Mounties investigate criminal claims against tribal police officer

Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service serves 10 tribes near Lilloet

A British Columbia First Nation police service says RCMP are investigating allegations of criminal conduct involving one of its members.

The Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service says in a statement that it became aware of alleged activities involving the member in December.

Because those allegations were reported to have occurred outside its jurisdiction, the service says it reported the claims to RCMP, which has confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

The statement says the department takes any allegations of criminal wrongdoing by an employee very seriously and it has taken measures to ensure a full and fair investigation.

The service doesn’t detail the allegations against its member, but says the officer is on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, and anyone affected should contact Whistler-Pemberton RCMP Victim Services.

The service polices 10 member reserves in the southern Interior in Indigenous communities including Lillooet, Seton Lake, Lil’wat and Cayoose Creek.

IndigenousLaw and justicePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides
Next story
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Secondary senior girls basketball team won first place in the 2022 Maple Ridge Ramblers Invitational. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary girls basketball teams get first place at Ramblers Invitational

A new conservation area is being formed in the Pitt River Watershed. (Age of Union/Special to The News)
New conservation area being created in Pitt River Valley

Drew Andre gets a shot on net for the Salmonbellies. (New Westminster Salmonbellies/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards protect two local prospects ahead of WLA draft

(L-R) Kristen Ryan, Megan Daniels, Kirsten Fox, and Dawn Mesana competed at the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship as Team Ryan and won fourth place. (Curling BC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge team takes 4th place at Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship