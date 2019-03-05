Fentanyl tablets seized by police in Calgary. (Black Press files)

B.C. moves to make seizure of drug dealers’ assets easier

Law reverses onus if cash, cars, real estate found with illegal drugs

B.C. is following the lead of other provinces to make it easier to seize cash and assets found by police with street drugs or other evidence of organized criminal activity, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says.

Farnworth introduced changes to civil forfeiture legislation Tuesday to reverse the onus from police to people found with large quantities of drugs and other assets.

Farnworth said his amendments have been vetted by police and constitutional lawyers, who have seen a series of challenges to B.C.’s efforts to declare real estate, vehicles and cash as proceeds of crime and seize them whether the owners are convicted or not.

“We know that organized crime is a real problem,” Farnworth told reporters at the B.C. legislature after introducing the amendments. “People are sick and tired of the idea that criminals can engage in this and get all these assets. They may face jail time, but those assets are still there.”

READ MORE: Hells Angels clubhouses frozen for forfeiture trial

READ MORE: Abbotsford brothers can’t appeal fentanyl conviction

“For example, right now, if police were in your place and find a kilogram of fentanyl and $100,000 worth of cash in the safe, the onus is on the province, or is on the police to prove that that $100,000 is as a result of proceeds of crime,” Farnworth said.

“What these amendments will do is change the onus to place it on you to prove that that $100,000 is not criminal proceeds. So it will make it much easier to deal with cases where police come across significant amounts of drugs as well as large amounts of cash.”

B.C. is also focused on tracking of money and real estate, to get a better grip on money laundering.

“Some of the other amendments will make it easier to be able to trace financial transactions and the transfer of assets, particularly assets coming into the province from out of country,” Farnworth said. “Again, that will assist police in terms of issues such as money laundering and organized crime in general.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bus that replaced Greyhound not meeting once-a-day trip requirement
Next story
Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Just Posted

Non-resident injured in altercation at Anita Place: RCMP

Ridge Meadows RCMP and ambulance attended Friday night, before Saturday’s evacuation

UPDATE: Minister gives Maple Ridge until end of week on supportive housing

Emergency shelter takes in 35 from Maple Ridge homeless camp

Looking Back: The Depression hit Maple Ridge fast

In our earliest days, homelessness was the result of there being no homes

LETTER: ‘Thank you, mayor, for getting rid of Maple Ridge tent city’

‘Some residents are afraid to walk their dogs.’

Water scam in the works in Maple Ridge

City warns of people calling homes about water supply

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him

Mountie charged with assault in northwest B.C.

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22 in Hazelton

B.C. moves to make seizure of drug dealers’ assets easier

Law reverses onus if cash, cars, real estate found with illegal drugs

‘Riverdale’ diner in B.C. to create milkshake honouring Luke Perry

Rocko’s 24-hour diner in Mission just has to settle on a flavour

MP calls for federal review after B.C. serial killer downgraded to medium-security prison

Cody Legebokoff, found guilty in the deaths of four women, has been transferred to a facility in Ontario

Bus that replaced Greyhound not meeting once-a-day trip requirement

Rider Express is required to run daily service from Calgary to Vancouver but only provides weekly

Abbotsford officer injured in Burnaby hit-and-run now home recovering

Other officer injured in crash on Monday is still in hospital

Most Read