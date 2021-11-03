A Washington State Department of Agriculture worker holds two of the dozens of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree in Blaine, Wash., on October 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson

A Washington State Department of Agriculture worker holds two of the dozens of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree in Blaine, Wash., on October 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson

B.C. murder hornet remains believed connected with recent Washington infestation

Expert: good chance specimen realted to previous find, meaning reduced cause for concern

The remains of a giant hornet have been found in British Columbia, but the province’s bee expert doubts there is any cause for alarm.

Paul van Westendorp says the Asian giant hornet, sometimes known as a “murder hornet,” was found recently on the B.C. side of the border with Washington state, not far from the area in Whatcom County where four giant hornets’ nests were recently located and destroyed.

Van Westendorp says the hornet found in B.C. was roughly 2.3 centimetres, less than half the size of a large mating queen, and it likely originated from one of the destroyed U.S. nests.

The remains of what van Westendorp says was a “severely degraded specimen” has been sent to Ottawa for DNA extraction, which he expects will confirm the hornet is from one of the U.S. nests, which are all interrelated.

He says there will be much more concern If DNA shows the hornet is unrelated to the American nests, because it would increase the chance that the invasive pests are breeding and spreading.

Giant hornets, originally from Asia, are the world’s largest hornets and a small group of them can kill an entire honeybee hive in a matter of hours.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: After another ‘Murder Hornet’ nest in Whatcom County gets eradicated, are there more?

Murder HornetsWildlife

Previous story
Foul play not suspected in case of missing B.C. newlyweds: RCMP
Next story
Brother, uncle save badly burned 5-year-old from B.C. Halloween house fire

Just Posted

Arley Midgley is concerned schools are not equipped with staff trained to give first aid to children. (The News files)
Maple Ridge mother wants staff at schools trained in first aid for children

CP Holiday train at Port Haney Wharf. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)
CP Holiday Train will be virtual again this year

The city is once again asking local artists to submit their designs for street banners. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge calls for artists to submit street banner designs

Flames defenceman Sam Rose looks for a play from the point. Rose is off to a great start to the season, with 14 points in 13 games. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge Junior Bs lose in overtime