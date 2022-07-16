B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced he will not seek reelection

The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.

A statement issued today says the campaign period will officially start Sunday.

The party says voting will begin in November and the results will be announced on Dec. 3.

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced late last month that he will not be seeking another term in the 2024 provincial election.

Horgan said he will resign as leader in the fall, saying his second bout with cancer left him with little energy for the job.

The party says it has appointed former cabinet minister Elizabeth Cull as its chief electoral officer to oversee the leadership race.

It says the deadline to join as a party member to be eligible to vote in the leadership election is Sept. 4.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Grand Forks councillor running for mayor pardoned for sex offences involving youth
Next story
Quarterly federal carbon price rebates appear in bank accounts with vague labels

Just Posted

Children had a blast building makeshift boats and floating devices and sailing them in the Alouette River at Jerry Sulina Park last weekend, some more elaborate than others. (Special to The News)
Boat builders and sailors in the making

A local resident would like to see capital work done on the Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident wonders when is it local hospital’s turn for upgrades?

Perfect weather and calm waters made for a great day – or at least four hours of a day – out on Hayward Lake. The man-made lake is a resevoir located between the Stave and Ruskin power dams that was flooded more than a century ago now. But the skeletons of many trees still poke out above the water’s surface. Recently, Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley was joined by friends Alex and Wilf, for some paddling and a picnic lunch on the beach at the south end of the lake – located in Mission, near the eastern border of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Four-hour paddle around a man-made lake

Alouette River Management Society will organize a cleanup in Brickwood Park. (ARMS/Special to The News)
ARMS cleaning up Maple Ridge park on Saturday, invites volunteers