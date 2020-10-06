A Kelowna registered nurse has been suspended for his failure to adhere to proper infection control practices. (Darko Stojanovic - Pixabay)

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

A Kelowna nurse has been suspended by the British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP).

According to a notice posted online, an inquiry panel approved a consent agreement between the BCCNP and Dale Henly to correct practice issues he had that occurred in March 2020, which were related to Henly’s failure to adhere to science-based infection control practices.

The college added he also made inappropriate comments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henly voluntarily agreed to a four-week suspension of his certificate of registration. He has also agreed to limit his practice for up to 24 months, including being restricted to working for one employer in a group-based clinic instead of an unsupervised home-care context, not being the sole registered nurse (RN) on duty, not having supervision over students or new hires, undergoing a period of oversight in the workplace, and developing a learning plan related to best practices for infection control and client communication.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the BCCNP said in the notice.

This isn’t the first time the college has posted a notice about Henly.

In 2018, he was reprimanded and placed under six-month supervision for, “repeatedly endorsing and recommending alternative websites and treatment to patients that were not approved by Interior Health Authority.”

Other issues the college found included conduct issues with the way Henly communicated with his colleagues.

READ: Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

CoronavirusHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll
Next story
RCMP investigating Tuesday morning vehicle incident in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Police are asking for dashboard camera footage of Oct. 2 incident

Wilkinson says a Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly

Announcement made in key battleground riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Tuesday morning

RCMP investigating Tuesday morning vehicle incident in Maple Ridge

No injuries were reported

BC Liberal leader campaigns in Maple Ridge

Andrew Wilkinson will be joined by local candidates Tuesday

Split decision: Maple Ridge council deals with two retail cannabis stores

The Muse goes to public hearing, Chronic Cannabis’ application raised questions

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Fort St. John man wanted on 65 charges is arrested in Abbotsford

Darcy Peter Bailey, 48, was wanted mainly for weapons offences

Man sentenced for Abbotsford incident in which pepper-sprayed officer shot assailant

Two men were charged after incident outside of Cabela’s in September

Chilliwack MLA’s former constituency assistant pleads guilty to breach of trust

Desmond Devnich stole thousands of dollars from John Martin’s constituency office

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crown seeks 3 years for former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault

Samuel Emerson was found guilty in November 2019, defense argues for two-year term

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

BC Ferries asks travellers to spread out on vessels during a busy long weekend

Customers warned of sailing waits during peak travel times

Most Read