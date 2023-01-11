B.C. psychiatric nurse Katelynn Somerset agreed to a six-month suspension for having a sexual relationship with a former patient. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

B.C. psychiatric nurse Katelynn Somerset agreed to a six-month suspension for having a sexual relationship with a former patient. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

B.C. nurse suspended over sexual relationship with former psychiatric patient

Patient was ‘highly vulnerable’ and had only recently been released from care, regulatory college found

A B.C. nurse is being disciplined for having a sexual relationship with a highly vulnerable former psychiatric patient of hers.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives published a consent agreement between it and Katelynn Somerset on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

In it, Somerset admits starting the sexual relationship with her former client shortly after they were discharged from psychiatric care. The college describes the patient as “highly vulnerable.”

Somerset agrees to a six-month suspension of her nursing registration, remedial education in boundaries and accountability, and certain limits of the types of work duties she is allowed to do in the future.

The college says the conduct in question happened between February and May 2021.

READ ALSO: B.C. mom suing Mission school district, says son was sexually abused by 5 boys

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurse

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Decriminalizing small amounts of illicit drugs ‘may save pain, lives,’ says expert
Next story
Maple Ridge food bank offering reward for safe return of property

Just Posted

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir Spare went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
No Spare copies lying around Fraser Valley Regional Library branches

Having a pet license can help when taking dogs into more remote areas like Pitt Lake. (Barb Willis/Special to The News)
Deadline for discounted dog licenses in Pitt Meadows fast approaching

The late Rich Goulet. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows hosts Goulet Memorial Classic tournament

In second place was Bell Locksmith. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/Special to The News)
Winners of Maple Ridge BIA Christmas window decorating contest announced