B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

Families scrambling for housing in B.C. could soon have an easier time finding affordable homes, following a $990-million bilateral agreement signed by the province and Ottawa Tuesday.

The 10-year agreement, which begins next April, will “protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and will support the priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability” outline in the province’s Homes for B.C. plan.

The 30-point plan was outlined by provincial finance minister Carol James in February.

The province has yet to return a request for more details.

