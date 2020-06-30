On June 26, B.C. paramedics responded to the most number of overdoses ever recorded on a single day. (BC Emergency Health Services/Twitter)

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Last week, B.C. paramedics responded to the most recorded overdoses in a single day, ever.

On Friday (June 26), BC Emergency Health Services responded to 131 overdoses across the province – double the daily average.

According to a post from BCEHS, overdoses were seen from “Chilliwack to Cowichan,” but BCEHS added when a paramedic responds to an overdose, the patient has a 99 per cent chance of survival.

READ ALSO: Wife of yogi who overdosed asks B.C.’s top doc to announce drug deaths like COVID fatalities

READ ALSO: ‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

The month of May marked the highest number of overdose deaths in a single month since the crisis was declared in 2016 with 170 people dying.

That’s roughly 11 people dying every two days. Throughout the pandemic, 174 people have died due to COVID-19.

The spike in overdose fatalities is part of a notable trend in the province as social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 has pushed drug users indoors. In March, 113 people died from illicit drug use, followed by a further 118 people in April, according to BC Coroners Service data.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. overdosesoverdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations
Next story
Maple Ridge council awards contract for upgrade of 225 Street pump station

Just Posted

Help needed to find missing Maple Ridge man

Mounties suggest people don’t approach and alarm Shane Chrismas, but rather call police

Pedestrian dead after being struck by train in Maple Ridge

CP Police and local Mounties are investigating the early morning incident

Reopen pools to swimmers, Langley Township urged

Council asked by Langley Olympians club to follow the lead of Langley City and other communities

VIDEO: Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Transportation Safety Board to investigate

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows BC Liberal candidate calls for the resumption of ICBC road tests

ICBC commercial road tests for Classes 1 to 4 resumed June 11

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Metro Vancouver carbon neutral, goal of regional achievement still 30 years away

Metro Vancouver’s carbon emissions have been offset through initiatives that include parkland acquisitions

VIDEO: Search to resume for plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

High water levels complicating hunt

Most Read