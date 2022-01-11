B.C. parents told to have a ‘low threshold’ for keeping sick kids home from school

B.C.’s provincial health officer said that while it can be hard to distinguish a COVID-19 infection in children from another virus, parents should err on the side of caution and keep their children home.
“You know your kids,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a press conference Tuesday (Jan. 11), the first pandemic update since all kids returned to school the day before.
However, parents need a “low threshold” for keeping their children home, Henry added, noting that parents should consider their kids exposure risks and what else is happening in their social circles.
A runny nose can be a sign of many things, she said, but that children with any sort of fever must stay home.
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.