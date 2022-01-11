A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. parents told to have a ‘low threshold’ for keeping sick kids home from school

Any fever should result in child staying home from the classroom

B.C.’s provincial health officer said that while it can be hard to distinguish a COVID-19 infection in children from another virus, parents should err on the side of caution and keep their children home.

“You know your kids,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a press conference Tuesday (Jan. 11), the first pandemic update since all kids returned to school the day before.

However, parents need a “low threshold” for keeping their children home, Henry added, noting that parents should consider their kids exposure risks and what else is happening in their social circles.

A runny nose can be a sign of many things, she said, but that children with any sort of fever must stay home.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
B.C. vaccine protection holding as Omicron spreads, Dr. Henry says

Just Posted

Kanaka Creek elementary winning Grade 2/3 class who collected 540 non-perishable food for the Friends In Need Food Bank. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows schools raise thousands for local food bank

Cpl. Julie Klaussner, Ridge Meadows RCMP media spokesperson. (The News files)
Loss prevention officer at Maple Ridge store foils alleged robbery in progress

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden grabbed some shots of the ice build up along the Fraser River during the holidays. These pictures were taken from a vantage point just east of the Maple Ridge Golf Course. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Extreme cold brought ice to the Fraser

Drew and Jonathan Scott appeal for donations in a recent advertising campaign for the Homes For Heroes Foundation. (Screen grab)
Maple Ridge celebs throwing star power behind Homes For Heroes