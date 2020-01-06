B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Police in B.C. will not have a say in whether or not they are interviewed for an officer-involved shooting, according to a decision that came down from the B.C. Court of Appeal Monday.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice David Harris, the duty of a police officer to cooperate with the Independent Investigation Office is “mandatory, not qualified.” The IIO investigates all police-related injuries in B.C. where someone suffers “significant” harm.

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police after the IIO wanted to interview officers in connection to a case where a man was fatally shot by police at the scene of a robbery on Nov. 10, 2016.

The Vancouver police asked the IIO for a pre-interview disclosure, which the police watchdog denied. The officers then declined to be interviewed, after which the IIO brought a petition to B.C. Supreme Court which asked for the officers to be ordered to attend.

In his decision, Harris wrote that police have a “duty to cooperate fully” with the IIO.

“Nothing in the wording of the statute supports the inference that police officers can withhold their cooperation with the investigation, if they disagree with the terms on which it is being conducted,” he noted.

ALSO READ: No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

ALSO READ: Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Residential fire in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

RapidBus launches in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The new service will connect Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to the Coquitlam Central Skytrain station.

Surrey murder suspect captured in California charged with different attempt in Maple Ridge

Brandon Teixeira caught last month in California, charged with murder in Surrey

Ridge Meadows Hospital has baby New Year 2020

Baby born at 12:53 p.m. on January 2

VIDEO: Dog saved from house fire in Maple Ridge

Flames were seen in the living room of a home along 204 Street

VIDEO: Life of Maple Ridge Legion president celebrated

About 100 people attended the celebration for Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 president Jim MacDonald

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Georgia Straight alt weekly to be purchased for $1.25M

Media Central also plans to buy Toronto alt weekly Now Magazine for up to $2 million

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Surrey woman found not criminally responsible for hitting Burnaby flagger with car

Brenda Ouma Aregay’s case will go to the Review Board of B.C.

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Most Read