B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart

Delta police busted an impaired driver in Tsawwassen early Tuesday morning (April 14) who was found driving a golf cart and wearing a bathrobe and slippers. (Delta Police Department video screenshot)

There may be fewer cars on city streets these days, but that doesn’t mean the rules of the road don’t apply.

That was the message put out by police in Delta after stopping a man driving a golf cart down the street in Tsawwassen early Tuesday morning.

According to a post to the department’s Facebook page, an officer was driving southbound on 52nd Street near 12th Avenue at 2:51 a.m. on April 14 when he observed a golf cart driving northbound up 52nd. Wondering why a golf cart was being driven on the roadway, the officer activated his lights and siren and pulled the cart over to check the driver’s insurance, licence and sobriety.

“Upon approaching the golf cart, the officer detected a distinct odour of liquor and noted the driver was wearing a bathrobe and slippers,” the post reads.

After failing a breathalyser test, the driver was banned from driving for 90 days, and his golf cart was towed.

“While our roads may be quieter than normal, please remember all the normal rules of the road apply — and are being enforced,” police said on Twitter.

We want to emphasize that even though roads may be quieter than usual, all the normal rules still apply – and are being enforced. Officers towed this golf cart off city streets after the driver (wearing a bathrobe and slippers) blew a fail. pic.twitter.com/rYNCvWKk4o — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) April 14, 2020



