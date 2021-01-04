B.C. police watchdog investigating after man injured in standoff in Vancouver

Police say two suspects are facing firearm-related charges

Two men are in custody after a standoff with police in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

City police say in a statement that officers arrived at a residential building Saturday evening after receiving reports of a man with a rifle.

They say the standoff was “prolonged” and, at one point, a 32-year-old man came out of a suite with a firearm.

They say a member of the Emergency Response Team fired at the suspect and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a second suspect, a 31-year-old man, remained in the suite for several hours until police were able to negotiate a safe resolution.

They say both suspects are facing firearm-related charges and British Columbia’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, will probe the incident.

The Canadian Press

