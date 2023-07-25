Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thousands of workers at British Columbia’s ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thousands of workers at British Columbia’s ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. port workers get eyes on contract offer from maritime employers

International Longshore and Warehouse Union members expected to vote on the offer later this week

Thousands of workers at British Columbia’s ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers.

The BC Maritime Employers Association says the offer being presented is the same one leaders of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union had previously rejected, which briefly sent workers back to the picket line last week.

A 13-day strike that started on Canada Day stopped billions of dollars’ worth of goods from moving in and out of some of the country’s busiest ports.

Strike action was suspended when the contract was reached with the help of a mediator, but was then reinstated when the union leadership turned down the plan.

A labour board ruled the second strike action by the port workers was illegal, prompting the union to issue 72-hour strike notice, which it then reversed hours later.

Union members are now expected to vote on the offer later this week, but there’s no word yet on when the results could be made public.

READ ALSO: B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

economyLabourPorts

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST:Reno Trends: Room by Room

Just Posted

A $1.6 million house in Richmond, allegedly bought with drug money and linked to two gangster brothers, one of whom was recently murdered.(BC Assessment/Special to The News)
Gangster brothers used properties in Maple Ridge and Langley for drug trafficking operation

The Ridge Meadows Royals won the BC College Prep provincial championship over the weekend. (Ridge Meadows Baseball/Special to the News)
Ridge Meadows Royals win College Prep provincial championship

Thousands checked out the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest last year. (The News files)
Animals, pie eating contests, magicians and more at this years Country Fest in Maple Ridge

Empire Equestrian’s Sienna Shayler and Hemi compete in Langley over the weekend. (Totem Photographics/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge riders win top ribbons at Milner Downs