(Burnaby RCMP)

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

Burnaby RCMP are looking into whether a shooting Wednesday morning is connected to a 2016 double homicide and kidnapping in Vancouver.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, the found bullet holes in a nearby building but RCMP said that no one had been injured in the gunfire.

READ MORE: Police looking for help to ID suspects in Surrey shooting

The incident is believed to be “isolated,” but police couldn’t confirm if it was targeted.

Investigators are probing if Wednesday’s shots fired incident is connected to the Sept. 17, 2016, double homicide of Xuan Vanvy Bacao, 24 and Samantha Le, 29.

A third victim was also kidnapped during the incident, while a four-year-old child was found unharmed in the east Vancouver apartment where the bodies were found.

