B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

The province has recorded its fifth day in a row with no new COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday (June 10) saw 12 new cases, for a total of 2,680 people who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 185 remain active and a total of 167 people have died. There are currently 12 patients in hospital with the virus, four of whom are in ICU.

In a joint statement, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix warned against large family gatherings amid two recently identified community clusters of COVID-19.

“When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases,” the statement said.

“This is why fewer faces and bigger spaces needs to continue to be our guidepost for how we move forward.”

Dix and Henry warned that a negative COVID-19 test is “not your passport to increase your social circle,” as current tests remain poor at picking up asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases.

