Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

B.C. recorded another near-record daily COVID-19 case count Wednesday (Oct. 14), with 158 new infections confirmed across the province.

In a statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy minister of health Stephen Brown announced that there are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C. Eighty-four of those people are battling the contagious illness in hospital, 24 from in the intensive care unit.

A further 3,608 people are under active public health monitoring due to being exposed to known cases.

Of the 10,892 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since January, 9,112 have recovered.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the total at 250 deaths.

In the statement, Henry and Brown reminded British Columbians to stay home if they are unwell.

“One of the best things that we can do to protect ourselves and those around us is to pay close attention to how we are feeling, by doing our own personal health check each day,” the statement reads.

“This is particularly important if we have recently spent time with people outside of our household bubble or ‘safe six.’”

READ MORE: Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19, poll shows

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Candidates debate addictions and the overdose epidemic
Next story
BC Liberals pledge to support a second LNG export facility in northern B.C.

Just Posted

There were more than 1,000 overdose deaths in B.C. through the first eight months of the year. (Black Press files)
Candidates debate addictions and the overdose epidemic

What has been done, what is needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows?

A tree blocks a road and brings down Hydro lines in east Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
BC Hydro reacts quickly to windstorm outages in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Crews have restored power to 96 per cent of customers impacted by Tuesday’s windstorm

Council approved the introduction of a patio winterization program for city patios. (Black Press Media/files)
Maple Ridge patios allowed to remain open for the winter

Must be winterized including covers, lighting and space heating

Simon Gibson, BC Liberal candidate for Abbotsford-Mission (left), and Chelsa Meadus, candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission. Black Press files.
BC Liberals promise upgrades to Mission’s hospital, Highway 7 and new high school

Liberal’s Rebuild B.C. plan earmarks $8 billion over 3 years for infrastructure projects

Mike Huber will be running his first Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships on Oct. 17. (Mike Huber/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man running for Canada in world ultra championships

Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships will be run by Team Canada outside Kelowna

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Langley MLA Mary Polak (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Liberals promise to widen Highway One from Langley to Whatcom Road

The party also pledged more cash for rapid bus service

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Abbotsford Police Department has released this composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred Aug. 14.
Police release sketch of Abbotsford sex-assault suspect

Woman attacked Aug. 14 while watering plants in her yard

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

Most Read