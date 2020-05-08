Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, April 30, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

B.C.’s new cases of COVID-19 continue to climb slowly, with 29 new ones for a total of 2,315 since the coronavirus pandemic came to B.C. early this year.

With no new outbreaks at senior care homes, B.C. continues to identify new cases among Coquitlam poultry plant employees and people working at the Kearl Lake oilsands mine and processing plant in northern Alberta. Superior Poultry workers and contacts now account for 61 positive tests and 17 people in B.C. connected to Kearl Lake have tested positive.

Other hotspots, the Mission federal prison, Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry and United Poultry in Vancouver, did not see new confirmed cases in the past day.

One additional death in the Fraser Health region brings B.C.’s total COVID-19 related fatalities to 127.

Henry said strict adherence to physical distancing and hygiene efforts are important as B.C. prepares to reopen restaurants, pubs, physiotherapy, hairdressing and other personal service businesses.

“We have flattened our curve and must keep it there,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said May 8. “Until we move into Phase 2, the orders, restrictions and guidance remain in place.”

RELATED: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at B.C.’s reopening plan

RELATED: COVID-19 business return mostly up to managers, customers

RELATED: B.C.’s official unemployment rate more than doubles in April

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

Just Posted

Town hall planned for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business owners

Virtual meeting to answer questions posed by business owners

Record-breaking snowpack has Pitt Meadows on alert

Officials say it’s not the time to panic, and weather patterns are a determining factor in flood risk

Readers share a few of their hopes and dreams

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents have much to hope for during the COVID pandemic

Kids creating cards to assure seniors they’re not alone during COVID

Cards for Hope started as a project at one Maple Ridge school – since grown into community venture

Students requiring in-person supports back at school in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Started back on Wednesday, May 6

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Chilliwack police dog breaks distancing rules to nab suspect

RCMP say Griff begs forgiveness for the social distancing ‘faux paw’ while on police duty

Three people injured after three motorcycle crashes in three hours in Abbotsford

Police urge motorcyclists and drivers to take care after trio of collisions on Thursday

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

TransLink scraps layoffs impacting 1,500 employees amid emergency provincial funding

B.C. government pledges public transit will be key to easing COVID-19 restrictions

Most Read