B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

Three more seniors in longterm care have died as a result of COVID-19, the provincial health officer said Monday (May 4).

B.C.’s deaths now total 117, largely among seniors. The province has recorded 53 new cases since Saturday for a total of 2,224 test positive results. Of those, 1,417 have recovered.

“Every area in B.C. has been affected,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

There are currently 77 people in hospital with the virus, with 20 of them in ICU. There have been 266 residents longterm care residents and 168 staff who have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 134 cases of COVID-19 at the Mission Institution, the worst-affected prison in Canada. Of those cases, 121 are among inmates at the medium security facility and 13 are among staff.

B.C. reported its first case of COVID-19 on Jan. 28 and had its first community transmission case on March 5.

