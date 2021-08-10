Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reports 395 new COVID infections as active cases top 3,200

No new deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The province is reporting 395 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (Aug. 10), with no new deaths.

Of those cases, 187 are in Interior Health, 100 are in Fraser Health, 61 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 31 are in Island Health, 15 are in Northern Health and one is in a person who normally resides outside of Canada. Two cases are epi-linked.

In total, there have been 153,313 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 3,284 currently active. Fifty-seven per cent of active cases are located in Interior Health, where the Central Okanagan region is under a mask mandate and restrictions on gatherings, bars and restaurants to curb the spread of the virus.

There are 71 people in hospital with the virus, 23 of whom are in intensive care or ICU. The death toll from COVID remains at 1,777.

There are currently seven active outbreaks in long-term care facilities: Holyrood Manor, Kin Village West Court (Fraser Health), Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health) and Discovery Harbour (Island Health).

Vaccinations are continuing to slowly tick upwards with 82.1 per cent of individuals ages 12 and older having received their first dose and 70.6 per cent having received their second dose. The gap between COVID vaccines has been shortened from 49 days to 28 days, with health officials saying that anyone newly eligible to receive their second dose should get a notification in the coming days, if they have not already.

READ MORE: B.C. shortening gap between 1st and 2nd COVID vaccine doses to 28 days

