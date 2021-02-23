Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

B.C. public health officials are reporting another 559 new COVID-19 cases and one more death caused by the virus on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Of the new cases, 278 were in Fraser Health, and 132 were diagnosed in the Vancouver Coastal region. Northern Health recorded 66 new cases, Interior Health had 43 and Vancouver Island noted 39 new cases. Health officials identified one case of the virus in a person who usually resides outside of the country.

The new death brings the provincial death toll to 1,336 since the pandemic began. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that no deaths had occurred in long-term care over the past 24 hours.

“This is a success we need to appreciate and celebrate,” she said.

Since testing began, 77,822 cases have been identified across the province, 4,677 of which remain active.

A total of 238 people are in hospital, and 69 are in intensive care.

Vaccination numbers continue to increase, with almost 225,000 people having received at least one dose and nearly 60,000 having received both.

