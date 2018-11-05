B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

Two Maple Ridge residents facing extradition to India are in the B.C. Court of Appeal this week, asking that their orders be declared invalid and quashed.

Lawyers for Malkit Kaur Sidhu, in her late 60s, and Surjit Singh Badesha, in his early 70s, filed their applications in October 2017.

Sidhu and Badesha were facing extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of former Pitt Meadows secondary student Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, also known as Jassi.

Malkit is Jassi’s mom and Surjit Singh Badesha is her uncle.

The applications were filed in the B.C. Court of Appeal in October 2017, stating that Canada’s justice minister, on Sept. 28, 2017, refused to accept the applicant’s submissions, didn’t follow the principles of natural justice and violated the pair’s Charter rights.

The earlier extradition of the two Maple Ridge residents was stayed in September 2017 after one of the lawyers filed an appeal, while Sidhu and Badesha were in custody in Toronto, on their way to India to face trial.

According to Appeal Court documents, Sidhu and Badesha made additional submissions in the weeks before the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in favour of extradition in September 2017.

Sidhu was told by the justice minister that she would not be removed while the minister decided whether to reconsider the surrender order.

However, on Sept. 20, both were moved out of the institutions where they were detained.

A three-judge panel is hearing the appeal from Nov. 5 to 7 in Vancouver.

Malkit Kaur Sidhu and Surjit Singh Badesha are accused by India of conspiracy to commit murder from Canada.

Previous story
U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

Five-tonne truck rolls over, suspect in custody

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

RCMP investigating alleged home invasion in Maple Ridge

Firearm discharged, but no one injured.

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Looking Back: ‘Because he died that day’

Tthis Remembrance Day marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Poppy taggers desperately needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

At least 30 taggers are needed to fill the gaps

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

Port Coquitlam worker accused of re-selling city pipes for profit

Municipality alleged its staff was selling piping as scrap metal and pocketing the profits

Hope transforms into the set of horror-thriller starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons

Made-in-B.C. feature film is shooting in Burnaby, Langley, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Squamish

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

Most Read