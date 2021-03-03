A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

College of Massage Therapists has 5 open files, said suspension necessary to protect public

A North Vancouver registered massage therapist has been suspended, pending a full investigation, for failing to mask up while massaging clients and offering services outside the scope of a masssage therapist.

A decision published online by the College of Massage Therapists details the incident and consequential suspension against Connor Son, who worked at Edgemont Massage Therapy.

On Dec. 12, 2020, a patient filed a complaint about Son, alleging that he did not wear a mask while treating her and “engaged in unprofessional communications of a sexualized nature.”

The college sent two undercover investigators to book appointments with Son. They reported that he did not wear a mask for some or all of their appointments, did not pre-screen them for COVID-19 symptoms and “performed out of scope services without consent on one of the undercover investigators.”

The RMT is also accused by two patients of making “inappropriate communication” during appointments.

There are four previous open files to do with complaints filed against Son, documents show.

One of the other open files about Son was a previous complaint about alleged “unprofessional communication” and out of scope treatment. There were also repeated concerns about his advertising material that promoted services outside of the scope for RMTs in B.C., and issues with his record keeping.

An inquiry committee panel determined there was sufficient risk to the public if Son were to keep practicing, and decided to suspend Son while the investigation is ongoing or pending a hearing of the discipline committee.

Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester
Next story
Human rights tribunal rejects complaint against Surrey brewery

Just Posted

Almost 400 new child care spaces for the Fraser Valley. (Thinkstock Image)
Child-care spaces boosted by provincial fund across the Fraser Valley

400 licensed child-care spaces coming for Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Maple Ridge families

Police seized drugs and a makeshift garrote. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News) Police seized drugs and a makeshift garrote. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge police arrest man with drugs, strangling weapon

Ridge Meadows RCMP street team stopped suspect for driving while prohibited

First responders were called to the 24600-block of 100th Avenue in Maple Ridge around 8:15 p.m on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to crash. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)
Rollover crash in Maple Ridge sends 17-year-old to hospital

First responders were called to the Albion neighbourhood Tuesday night

Food For The Soul Project Society raised $4,960 during the Coldest Night of the Year event on Feb. 20. (Coldest Night of the Year/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge charity raises thousands at Coldest Night of the Year walk

Food For The Soul Project Society raised $4,960 for their food program

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
Seven Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19 in two weeks

Fairview elementary most recently added to list

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

BC Human Rights Tribunal. (The Canadian Press)
Human rights tribunal rejects complaint against Surrey brewery

Tribunal dismisses former worker’s claim he was bullied because of his ethnicity

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Langley RCMP will be collecting donations for the local food bank at the Willoughby Town Centre parking lot (20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive near the Royal Bank) on Saturday Dec. 19 from noon till 4 p.m. (file)
Vancouver police rammed with car while passenger arrested for alleged fraudulent food order

Two officers are in stable condition, suffering with soft tissue injuries following the incident

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

College of Massage Therapists has 5 open files, said suspension necessary to protect public

(Black Press Media files)
Alleged robber leaves wallet at crime scene, leading Vancouver police straight to his home

Suspect had allegedly pointed a gun at his victim

Most Read