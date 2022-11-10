Penticton Search and Rescue responded with a dozen volunteers including two ground units and later their air operations team to assist in the rescue of a road grader who spent the night trapped near Chute Lake. (PENSAR)

Penticton Search and Rescue responded with a dozen volunteers including two ground units and later their air operations team to assist in the rescue of a road grader who spent the night trapped near Chute Lake. (PENSAR)

B.C. road worker spends night down 80-foot embankment; airlifted to hospital

Penticton Search and Rescue had to airlift the victim suffering from severe exposure

Penticton Search and Rescue and RCMP were called in to help a road maintenance employee who had spent the night down an 80-foot embankment. The victim suffered severe exposure while outside, off Chute Lake Road area, near Naramata Wednesday morning.

PENSAR was able to airlift the person out of the steep terrain but their condition at this time is not known, said Randy Brown, search and rescue manager.

Penticton Search and Rescue were called out by Penticton RCMP at 7:20 a.m. (Nov. 9) after a road maintenance employee was reported missing in the Chute Lake area.

It was reported that a missing person had been operating a grader on Chute Lake Road and had not been heard from since 1-10 p.m. the previous evening.

PENSAR responded with a dozen volunteers which included two ground units. An air operations team was later called in to assist in the rescue.

Police located tracks off the roadway and found the victim 80 feet down an embankment.

SAR members began performing emergency medical aid for exposure. The victim was evacuated from the scene by helicopter due to their serious condition and steep terrain.

The patient was taken to Penticton hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day will be -7 C in Penticton

PentictonSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspects in slaying of pregnant Métis woman in Kelowna still at large – 5 years later
Next story
For its neighbours, Greater Victoria’s wastewater plant woes flow through the nose

Just Posted

Piper Trevor Caldwell, along with veteran John Yoxall, and two taggers visited five pubs Saturday evening, Nov. 5, raising a total of $861.75 for the local poppy campaign. (Special to The News)
Pub crawl with piper raises $800 in two hours for poppy campaign in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking the public’s assistance locating a man. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP asking for assistance locating wanted man

Students at Golden Ears Elementary sing O’Canada at the beginning of a Remembrance Day assembly Wednesday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Indigenous veterans honoured at Maple Ridge school for Remembrance Day

Wreaths will be laid next to a cairn in front of the Whonnock Lake Centre on Friday, Nov. 11, during the rural services, as they have been for many years now. (The News)
Whonnock Lake Centre hosts intimate Remembrance Day service