B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy announces the opening of a new Overdose Emergency Response Centre, during a news conference at Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday December 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

Another B.C. NDP cabinet minister has announced they won’t be seeking re-election amid rumours of a possible snap election in the fall.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy, who represents the New Westminster riding, made the announcement Thursday, Sept. 17.

Darcy took on the role as B.C.’s first-ever addictions minister amid the ongoing opioid crisis, which has seen devestating loss across all corners of the province.

She was first elected as MLA in 2013, following years of human rights advocacy.

Darcy joins four other cabinet ministers who have also confirmed they will be sitting out in any future election: Povert Reduction Minister Shane Simpson, Forest Minister Doug Donaldson, Jobs Minister Michelle Mungall and Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges
Next story
Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges

Alleged offences took place in Maple Ridge in December 2019

Thirsty Goose project grounded at Pitt Meadows Airport

New terminal building and other project still going ahead

NDP announces candidate as election rumour swirl

Bob D’Eith will defend his seat in Maple Ridge-Mission

Maple Ridge veterinarian advises to keep pets indoors

Current air quality conditions are affecting pets in much the same way as humans,

8-year-old Maple Ridge actor up for pair of national awards

Bentley Storteboom is nominated for Joey awards in commercial and film acting

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

Popular ‘Sandwich Nazi’ is closing his Surrey deli doors after one final weekend

Customer launched petition to urge Salam Kahil to remain open

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

Vancouver police launch investigation after 3 homicides in one night

Police believe there is no risk to the public

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution

Not outbreak, infected staff had no direct contact with inmates, Correctional Service Canada says

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

Most Read