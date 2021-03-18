B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases count jumped to 622 Thursday, as provincial health officials began accelerating their age-based mass vaccination plan and prepared to add thousands of front-line workers to the immunization program.

The 24 hours up to March 18 saw the largest case count of the week, after 491 for Sunday, 460 Monday, 556 Tuesday and 498 on Wednesday. There were eight coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday, and for the third straight day, no new outbreaks declared in senior care or acute-care facilities.

RELATED: Emergency, grocery, school staff vaccines start in April

RELATED: B.C. moves up timetable of age-based COVID-19 vaccinations

B.C. now expects to have vaccine for every adult by the end of June. Phone numbers and information on making appointments for age-based vaccination can be found here.

“Since we last reported, we have had 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 317 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 35 in the Island Health region, 30 in the Interior Health region, 54 in the Northern Health region and two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement March 18.

“There have been 136 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 1,132 cases. Of the total cases, 143 are active and the remaining people have recovered. This includes 1,040 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, 41 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 51 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.

“To date, 465,584 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 87,120 of which are second doses. Vaccine appointment bookings are open for people over 81 today and for people 80 and older tomorrow, along with Indigenous peoples over 65.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Just Posted

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest will be a two-week long event this year . (The News files)
4-H clubs gearing up for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest

Festival will run for two weeks this year

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a rollover crash on Burnett Street in Maple Ridge around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. The lone occupant was not injured, but was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care and attention. (Ziggy Welsch/Special to The News)
Driver issued violation ticket after hitting parked car in Maple Ridge

Lone vehicle occupant was not injured, RCMP say

Moby Amarsi is looking forward to welcoming the movie watching community in Pitt Meadows back to his cinema. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Pitt Meadows movie theatre selling popcorn to help stay afloat

Hollywood 3 owner said he wouldn’t have been able to keep business open without gov subsidies

Ridge Meadows RCMP traffic alert. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Twitter)
UPDATE: Road closures in Maple Ridge after crash leaves hundreds without power

No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle collision

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

(Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm) Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Police launch investigation, asking others who may have encountered the man to come forward

Image from video posted to Brownsville Pub’s Facebook page on St. Patrick’s Day. (Facebook.com)
WATCH: B.C. pub’s table decorations a problem for inspectors on St. Patrick’s Day

‘I’m dumbfounded,’ Brownsville Pub employee says in video posted to Facebook

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sting photographed by Kevin Statham at GM Place (now Rogers Arena) in Vancouver in July 2000.
‘iWitness’ concert-photo book emerges from a year of Facebook posts during pandemic

Abbotsford’s Kevin Statham has photographed more than 4,000 concerts and other events since 1987

Police are investigating an incident in the area of 203rd Street and 65th Avenue in Langley. (Google screen grab)
Passenger hops out of Toyota and allegedly hits BMW driver with baseball bat in Langley

Langley RCMP are seeking information and any video footage from the public on a road rage incident

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Most Read