Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

B.C. public health officials recorded 218 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 131 on Sunday and 133 up to Monday, as infection rates continued to decline around the province.

Dr. Réka Gustafson said the weekend pandemic results, the first since last fall below 200 a day, mean B.C. is on “a good path” to reopen province-wide travel and other activities on June 15 as planned in the province’s restart plan.

There are 199 people in hospital with COVID-19-related conditions, 63 in intensive care which is a slight increase, and 12 people died from the virus in the three days up to June 7.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
U.S. approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab panned by experts
Next story
Dark day: Police say five pedestrians run down in London, Ont., targeted as Muslims

Just Posted

Irelyn Dunsmore, Abbey Wilkinson, Camryn Bishop, and Tiana Say, raised money for SAINTS – Senior Animals in Need Today Society – in Mission. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students raise hundreds for local charities

Grade 6/7 students at Harry Hooge elementary raised more than $1,000 collectively

(Red Deer Archives P3762)
Maple Ridge student recognized for historical writing

Olivia Daniel wrote about ritualized racism and the KKK in the Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge’s Garibaldi secondary is among nine local schools with COVID-19 exposures. (The News files)
Nine schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with COVID-19

Fraser Health still following exposure events in schools

Langley's Arlene Van Roon shared the view of Alouette River from the saddle, and through the ears, of her now eight-year-old Kiger mustang, Wildfire. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View through the ears

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Local woman shares her experiences with an anti-vaxxer. It changed the life of her child. (Files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge mom said vaccination would have protected her beautiful boy in utero

Letter writer pleading with people to get vaccinated for COVID if not for themselves then for others

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Most Read