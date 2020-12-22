A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

B.C. has recorded another 444 COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 9,481, with 357 in hospital.

Another 12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Dec. 22, as two additional outbreaks were identified in the health care system, indicating at least one case identified. One is at an acute-care ward at Surrey Memorial Hospital, and the other at Laurel Place long-term care home in Surrey.

A new community outbreak has been identified at Highline Farms in the Fraser Health region, which continues to record the most new cases with 256 of the latest. Another 79 were diagnosed in Vancouver Coastal, 78 in Interior Health, 22 in Northern Health and nine on Vancouver Island.

Immunization continues for front-line health care workers, with more than 4,100 having received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine so far. Vaccination clinics are underway in all health regions.

“Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have also provided guidance on how to safely transport the approved vaccines,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “This means that as deliveries increase in the coming weeks, the vaccine will increasingly be available in more locations.”

There were 652 cases reported Saturday, 486 on Sunday and 529 on Monday, after B.C.’s daily case count peaked at nearly 1,000 in November.

RELATED: Health Canada in final review of Moderna vaccine

RELATED: B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa says border controls are sufficient despite complaints from Ontario

Just Posted

People decorated their vehicles in a festive manner for the COVID-safe Christmas parade. (Roxanne Ferland - Facebook)
Maple Ridge women start local Christmas convoy

Up to 77 vehicles decorated with lights and ornaments drove through the city spreading cheer

Crews were busy clearing the Eric Langton Elementary School parking lot on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 after the season’s first storm on Monday. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
‘Some customers may be out for a second night’ says BC Hydro as crews work to restore power

Snowstorm required all fire crews from Ridge Meadows to respond

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 case at Superstore in Pitt Meadows

Loblaws also reports cases in Coquitlam and Abbotsford

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Lights will help prevent disasters on Maple Ridge streets

Letter writer throws her support behind the need for more high-traffic roads to be illuminated

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An undated Google Maps image of the Free Reformed Church of Langley at 20757 80th Avenue, which issued a Dec. 20 bulletin to members that reported 19 churches in the Fraser Valley are holding in-person worship in defiance of a provincial COVID-related ban. (Google)
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Fines will not be paid, and a legal challenge will be mounted, Langley church bulletin reports

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Most Read