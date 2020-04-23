B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson (Black Press files)

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

The application for B.C.’s emergency fund for workers whose ability to work has been affected by COVID-19 will launch next week, on May 1.

The B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers, which was announced earlier this month, will give a one-time, tax-free payment of $1,000 to people who have lost wages because of the ongoing pandemic.

To be eligible, people must be a B.C. resident as of March 15, meet the eligibility requirements of the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit and be approved to receive that federal funding. British Columbians must also have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

Payments will start to go out within days of application for those approved, the province said.

“While there may be minor delays during the initial surge, government staff will be working to quickly process payments,” the province said.

Starting May 1, applications can be made online, at any time, at gov.bc.ca/workerbenefit.

The province will also be launching a hotline for general support or questions about the supports available, at 778-309-4630, or toll-free at 1-855-955-3545.

Applications for the emergency benefit will be taken over the phone beginning on May 4.

ALSO READ: Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP Foundation establishes fund for Mountie killed in Nova Scotia rampage

Just Posted

Policing about human connections – even in crisis

Crime may be down a bit, but complexity of calls has intensified, says RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland

Heritage home toppled in Maple Ridge Cemetery

Too costly to revamp for public use, a home of a historical family was recently demolished

Family scared, despite assurances from Maple Ridge care home

A COVID outbreak at Willow Manor has relatives fearing for the safety of loved-ones

TransLink reductions hit community hard

Maple Ridge council wants residents to be vocal about transit cuts and what it means to local riders

Man facing 21 charges after allegedly evading Ridge Meadows RCMP

Christian Carlo Santos, 34, of Port Coquitlam facing firearms posession related charges

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

At least 21 vehicles keyed in Langley neighbourhood, RCMP say

Police are asking for residents in the area for video surveillance

Horgan tells workers stay home if sick after COVID-19 outbreak at chicken plant

John Horgan says health investigators arrived at the United Poultry Co. Ltd. plant on Monday

RCMP Foundation establishes fund for Mountie killed in Nova Scotia rampage

Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

Vancouver zoo taking precautions after tiger in New York tests COVID-postive

Zoo staff now ‘required to wear masks when in close proximity to felines,’ says animal care manager

Elderly Asian man with dementia attacked in ‘racially motivated’ incident in Vancouver

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Most Read