Harry Bains arrives at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, June 26, 2017. Workers in British Columbia are now eligible for five paid sick days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Harry Bains arrives at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, June 26, 2017. Workers in British Columbia are now eligible for five paid sick days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s guaranteed 5 days of paid sick leave takes effect Jan. 1

The new sick leave protection applies to full-time and part-time workers

Employees in B.C. are now eligible for five paid sick days under a new provincial policy that took effect Jan. 1, 2022.

The guaranteed sick days were announced earlier this year, with Jobs Minister Harry Bains saying that the move will help lower-paid workers who are likely unable to miss a day of pay if forced to call in due to sickness.

The new sick leave protection applies to full-time and part-time workers who have been employed for at least 90 days, under the Employment Standards Act.

The policy seemingly fell short on the 10 days advocated for by the B.C. Federation of Labour, while others argued that small business won’t be able to make up costs for legislated sick leave.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s 5 paid sick days fall short of ask for some; criticized as ‘gut punch’ by small business

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC government

Previous story
Liberals eye easing access to maternity, parental leave in EI review, minister says
Next story
UPDATE: It’s a boy! B.C.’s first baby born at Victoria General Hospital

Just Posted

Tim Meade, a local resident, spent weeks in a coma with COVID. (Special to The News)
COVID remains one of the biggest stories of our time

Katize First Nation gathered at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge for a day to recognize, remember and mourn. (News files)
Residential school tragedy hits home

Avid contributor Ron Paley shared a series of photos taken during a walk along the upper dikes in Pitt Meadows, off the Harris Road Bridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Mountains and rivers make for breathtaking scenery

Volunteers filling sand bags for flood protection in Maple Ridge Park. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Our View: Time to make resilience a priority