B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, deputy minister Stephen Brown and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature for briefing on coronavirus pandemic projections, June 4, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

B.C. has recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases in the three days up to June 15, with no new health care or community outbreaks and no additional deaths since the last report June 12.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one coronavirus outbreak at the South Granville Park Lodge in Vancouver has been declared over, leaving four active outbreaks at B.C. long-term care facilities. Alberta health authorities have also declared the Kearl Lake oilsands plant and mine in northern Alberta to be virus-free, after two incubation periods with no new positive tests.

Province-wide there are 182 active cases in B.C., with only 13 being treated in hospital.

“There continues to be no effective treatment, and the virus will be with us in our communities for many months to come,” Henry said.

B.C. recorded 16 new COVID-19 positive tests on June 12, 14 on June 11, 12 on June 10, nine on June 9, nine on June 8, six on June 7 and 14 new positive tests as of June 6.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said U.S. states continue to have greater virus spread and new cases, and Alberta just had its highest count since May 16, with 50 new cases recorded June 14.

Henry said B.C.’s partial reopening of classroom instruction at schools has gone “as well as can be expected,” with no new positive tests related to staff or students returning to school.

“There are children who absolutely needed to be back in to that classroom learning environment,” Henry said.

BC legislature

Most Read