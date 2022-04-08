Police on scene in the area of 108 Avenue and 132A Street on Friday (April 8, 2022). The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, has confirmed it has been called out to the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police on scene in the area of 108 Avenue and 132A Street on Friday (April 8, 2022). The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, has confirmed it has been called out to the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

B.C.’s police watchdog called out to Surrey

Surrey RCMP say officers have been in the area since 10 a.m.

B.C.’s police watchdog says it has been called out to a police incident in Surrey Friday (April 8).

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, has confirmed it has been alerted to the incident in the area of 108 Avenue and 132A Street in Whalley.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said officers were called to the area around 10 a.m. and there were still officers on scene around 12:30 p.m.

Munn, however, said she couldn’t disclose any more details.

“We’re on scene there but I’m not able to provide any further details,” she said. “There are still police in the area, yes.”

A week ago, the IIO was called to Surrey for another incident when a Surrey RCMP officer shot and killed a man, just east of Bear Creek Park.

RELATED: Surrey RCMP officer shoots and kills suspect during early morning chase, April 1, 2022

More to come.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Mounties looking for three suspects in Cloverdale robbery
Next story
Dispatch from Ukraine: War brain – through the eyes of a former B.C. journalist

Just Posted

The CEED Centre has received a provincial multiculturalism grant. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge groups receive multiculturalism grants

Gina Armstrong and her sister Victoria Vancek are raising money for the Maple Ridge Museum by selling their photographs. (Gina Armstrong/Special to The News)
Photographic fundraiser for Maple Ridge Museum

Map showing the logistics park site, which is subject to change. (CP Rail/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows critical of CP’s environmental evaluation

There are pieces of furniture along with clothes and other discarded items near a local homeless camp. A local resident offers suggestions that would help people who are homeless and the broader community. (Neil Corbett/The News)
LETTER: Litter in Maple Ridge ravine points to bigger issues in homelessness debate