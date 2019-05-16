UPDATE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Hope

Incident is now being linked to early morning break and enter

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed to single motorcycle accident that left a man with serious injuries early Thursday in Hope, B.C.

Members of both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia are on scene investigating.

Just before 5 a.m., on May 16, Hope RCMP say they received a report of a break and enter in progress at a mechanic shop in the 600 block Old Hope Princeton Way, and were also advised a suspicious man was seen leaving the location on a motorcycle.

A police officer attended within minutes and located who they believed to be the same suspicious man riding a motorcycle west bound on Old Hope Princeton Highway. The officer attempted to stop the man, but he left the location heading towards Water Avenue.

A short time later, RCMP were alterted to a motorcycle that was subsequently involved in an incident at the intersection of Water Avenue and Old Hope Princeton Way.

“BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 4:56 a.m. for a motorcycle incident near Flood Hope Road and Highway 1,” said Shannon Miller, communications officer with BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS).

Two paramedic crews and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene, and one patient in serious condition was transported hopsital, where they were then airlifted to a regional facility with a higher-level of care, Miller added.

IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, and will determine if there is any link between police actions and the motor vehicle collision.

Hope RCMP are continuing to investigate the original complaint.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further details.

