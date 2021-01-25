The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is looking into the death of man discovered Jan. 11 in east Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Maple Ridge

Man was found dead Jan. 11 after recent contact with police

The death of a man a day after he was arrested is now being investigated by the B.C. Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

According to RCMP, officers were called to conduct a wellness check at a residence in the 27000-block of Lougheed Highway on Jan. 10 at around 1:20 a.m. There, they took a man into custody.

Later that day the man had a judicial hearing.

He was released at about 3 p.m. under “specific conditions,” read a release by the IIO.

The man was discovered dead at about 3 p.m. the following day and the IIO was notified since the man had recent contact with police.

READ MORE: IIO recommends no charges in Maple Ridge police shooting

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C., which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The agency will be investigating to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s death.

The IIO is asking any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

 

Death

Most Read