B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of an alleged shoplifting suspect in connection to an arrest made by Richmond RCMP on May 28, 2020. (RCMP photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog probing death of Richmond man in alleged shoplifting incident

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is asking any witnesses to come forward

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of an alleged shoplifting suspect in connection to an arrest made by Richmond RCMP.

In a statement Friday (May 30), police said that officers responded to reports of shoplifting at a business on Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a security guard and man in a struggle.

RCMP said that police placed the man in handcuffs before determining that he was in medical distress.

According to a separate statement by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the officers attempted to give the man first aid and called paramedics. Emergency responders tried for 45 minutes to save the man before taking him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Watchdog investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The IIO investigates all police-related injuries or deaths to determine if police action or inaction played a role.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island bride held wedding in seniors home so dying stepdad could walk her down aisle
Next story
‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Just Posted

Virtual gala brings dinner to the door and money to locals in need

Maple Ridge Community Foundation is holding a ‘Night In Gala’ fundraiser on June 13

LETTER: What’s happening to key staff at The ACT?

While arts centre prepares for slow re-opening, it will apparently do it without a few key people

LOOKING BACK: Pitt Meadows Day can’t afford another five-year hiatus

A flood in 1948 derailed this community festival for five years, now 68 years later COVID does same

LETTER: Hospice takeover seen as socialist fascism

One Maple Ridge letter writer views NDP’s stance on MAIDs as imposed tyranny

LETTER: Forget danger pay, be grateful to have a job

Retired firefighter critical of lab worker’s call for COVID-related top up

Influx of cross-border visitors to Peace Arch Park sparks concern COVID-19 could spike

Police, parks officials say patrols, education and signage have all been increased

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

B.C.’s police watchdog probing death of Richmond man in alleged shoplifting incident

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is asking any witnesses to come forward

PHOTOS: U.S. cities brace for increasing unrest over police killing of George Floyd

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has fully mobilized the state’s National Guard

Aldergrove zoo to reopen Monday with new COVID-19 safety measures: spokesperson

June 1 reopening to be ushered in by words from Darryl Plecas, Legislative assembly Speaker

$200,000 Maybach impounded after ‘L’ driver caught excessively speeding in Vancouver

Meanwhile, the supervisor sat in the passenger seat, police said

COVID-19 cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a B.C. mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Yukon ready to lift COVID travel restrictions with B.C. in July: premier

Premier Sandy Silver says the territory’s health-care system can cope with the virus.

Most Read