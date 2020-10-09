Deb Hedin from Deb’s Barbershop was one of the first businesses to reopen in Revelstoke May 19 from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Hedin had to reduce the number of customers in her shop and put shower curtains between waiting chairs, Hedin said business is busy. “This is my love,” she said. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

British Columbia’s provincial health officer is urging businesses to ensure they are in compliance with health and safety standards to protect employees from COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says public health teams would provide guidance if a worker contracts the illness but it’s up to businesses to make it easy for anyone who is unwell to stay away.

Henry says employees should be screened daily, tracked for where they’re working and who they’re with, and meet virtually as much as possible.

She says businesses should contact WorkSafeBC with any concerns about what is expected of them and get guidance from the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

Henry reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 10,066 cases and one more death, amounting to 245 fatalities from the illness.

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19.

Henry says people wanting to see their loved ones and help staff feed them at long-term care homes on the Thanksgiving weekend should stay away to protect others.

“This virus is very pernicious and when it gets into that environment, it can spread so rapidly,” she says.

“The workers in long-term care, by necessity, need to care for all of the residents in that facility, or at least in their area. If we have one visitor for every single person in there, that increases the risk dramatically and it increases the risk for staff and the residents in that community.”

Henry says the coming respiratory season will mean long-term care homes will need to have enough personal protective equipment to protect staff in case of an uptick in infections.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau to announce more federal funding for food banks during pandemic
Next story
Chamber to host virtual all-candidates meeting

Just Posted

Alleged sex offender Olson released on bail

Henning, also from Maple Ridge, to court on child porn charges

Maple Ridge council prohibits more vape stores

Four existing stores vape shops will be grandfathered under new regulations

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society expecting registrations to double

A drive-through event being planned for those who want to donate

Online map of Golden Ears could lead to helicopter rescue

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue warns about dangerous ‘trail’

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup

This is Gallup’s second administration of its Migrant Acceptance Index.

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Most Read